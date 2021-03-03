Sepio Capital LP Acquires Shares of 27,918 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after buying an additional 146,749 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 67,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.