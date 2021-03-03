Sei Investments Co. Sells 96,904 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,904 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 174,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $701,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 73,593 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

