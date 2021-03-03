Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.56% of MarineMax worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

HZO stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Also, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,857.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,191. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

