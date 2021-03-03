Sei Investments Co. Purchases 14,506 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $59,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,073.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $210,847. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

