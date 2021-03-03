Sei Investments Co. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,809 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

