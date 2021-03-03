Sei Investments Co. Buys 18,199 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALM opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

