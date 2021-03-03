Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,815 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 245,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,845,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 65,474 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 61,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after buying an additional 1,216,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.68.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.