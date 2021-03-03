Sei Investments Co. Buys 13,599 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CalAmp by 337.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at $114,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $411.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

