Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. FMR LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8,038.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 26,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $154.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.54.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

