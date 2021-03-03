SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $225.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

NYSE SE opened at $250.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.08. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

