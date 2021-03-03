ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $12,822.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00497578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00075850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060712 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00814331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00028919 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,879,612 coins and its circulating supply is 33,196,001 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

