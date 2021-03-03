Scott Tozier Sells 1,521 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $153.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.59 and its 200-day moving average is $126.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $137,969,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.48.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

