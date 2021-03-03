Scotiabank Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $35.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GFL Environmental from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,559,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 39.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

