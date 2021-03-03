Scotiabank Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $35.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GFL Environmental from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Shares of GFL stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,559,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 39.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
