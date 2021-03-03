SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Up 6.1%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.26. 773,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 752,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCPL. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 23.9% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

