Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Industries designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie(r) Mixer, and produces and sells customized catalyst research instruments. The company, best known for its flagship product, the Vortex-Genie, is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of vortex mixers, shakers, and stirrers. The Company’s products are used primarily for research purposes by universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, clinics, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies and other related industries. It sells its products through Web site, catalogs, and laboratory equipment distributors. Scientific Industries is headquartered in Bohemia, New York. “

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Scientific Industries in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCND opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -0.01. Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

In other news, Director Marcus Frampton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $65,043.00. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

