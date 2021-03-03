Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Update

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SCND remained flat at $$9.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -0.01. Scientific Industries has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Scientific Industries in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Marcus Frampton acquired 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $58,892.90. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.