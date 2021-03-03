Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Scientific Games stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 702,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,718. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $52.88.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGMS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.