Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Decreased by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,666,000.

SCHG traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

