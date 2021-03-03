Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SMIT stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. Schmitt Industries has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

