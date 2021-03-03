Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.45

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$10.55.

In other news, insider David Schwartz bought 3,000 shares of Schaffer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$17.98 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of A$53,940.00 ($38,528.57).

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

