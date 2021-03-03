Scala Trading 9.1% Higher This Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $8,003.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.40 or 0.00475349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00078041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00078751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00053683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.07 or 0.00470788 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,541,829,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,829,259 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

