Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $120.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

In related news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $337,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.