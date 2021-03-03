Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $22,589,751. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $289.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $298.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

