Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $995,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDV opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $125.28 and a twelve month high of $189.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average of $155.72.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

