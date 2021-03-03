Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

NYSE:PKI opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.44. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.