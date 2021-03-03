Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,109,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,357,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,422,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,318,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of FE stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

