Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,870,107,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after buying an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,056,296,000 after buying an additional 294,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,609,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.48 and a 200 day moving average of $244.01.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

