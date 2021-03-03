Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 2,711 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

NYSE:AAP opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

