Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,449,000 after acquiring an additional 288,739 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $4,072,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,322 shares of company stock worth $61,459,082 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.58 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

