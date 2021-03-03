Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,420 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,066,000 after acquiring an additional 93,286 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $13,600,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 342,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,481.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,281 shares of company stock worth $1,172,801. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 54,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,832. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

