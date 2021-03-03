Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $6.23 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 264,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,000. Palantir Technologies comprises 2.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,012,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,285,587.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,685,743.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,088,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,377,012 in the last ninety days.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

PLTR stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. 2,005,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,621,125. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

