Sargent Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSV. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $154.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $156.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.96.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

