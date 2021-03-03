Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 82,050 Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 82,050 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 1.24% of MediWound worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 36.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 68,918 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter worth $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MediWound by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in MediWound by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDWD. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis began coverage on MediWound in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. 880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

