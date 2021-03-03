Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SRPT opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $131.76. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.