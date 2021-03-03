Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.26% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $34,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after buying an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 121,540 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 79,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after buying an additional 40,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRPT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

