Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.20

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Sappi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.