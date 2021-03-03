SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust

Dubuque Bank & Trust reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in SAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 37.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 10.2% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.48. 8,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pritchard Capital cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

