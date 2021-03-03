Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the January 28th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 115,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,440. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

