Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the January 28th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 115,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,440. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.
About Santen Pharmaceutical
