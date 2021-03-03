Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

