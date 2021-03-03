Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

