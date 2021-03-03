San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.59 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,626 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $233.87 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.