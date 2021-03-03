Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE SBH opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 121,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.