Salem Media Group (SALM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.66. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

