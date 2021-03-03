Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 202.6% from the January 28th total of 545,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 765.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.43% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.