Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Saia by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saia by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $337,000.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia stock opened at $214.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $217.16.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

