SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $12.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,215.75 or 0.99976447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00039396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.47 or 0.01020704 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.19 or 0.00453392 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00295595 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00099384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006917 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00038871 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

