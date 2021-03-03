Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Trims Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 320,512 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.20% of Unisys worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UIS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.17 million. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.