Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 83,262 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,262 shares during the period. Cars.com comprises about 1.6% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cars.com stock remained flat at $$14.15 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,585. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $953.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

