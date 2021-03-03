Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 259,600 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 259,600 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 174,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGH stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. 12,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

