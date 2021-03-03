Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Purchases 47,400 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Matrix Service accounts for about 2.6% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 279,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 167,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after purchasing an additional 131,514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 317.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 108,214 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Matrix Service by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 81,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $374.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

